Trainline (LON:TRN) Stock Price Up 1.5%

Trainline Plc (LON:TRN)’s share price rose 1.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 315 ($4.12) and last traded at GBX 308.60 ($4.03). Approximately 1,300,864 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 18% from the average daily volume of 1,592,409 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 304 ($3.97).

TRN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 360 ($4.70) price target on shares of Trainline in a research note on Friday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Trainline from GBX 450 ($5.88) to GBX 348 ($4.55) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Trainline from GBX 525 ($6.86) to GBX 510 ($6.66) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Berenberg Bank cut their target price on shares of Trainline from GBX 520 ($6.79) to GBX 350 ($4.57) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Trainline from GBX 519 ($6.78) to GBX 511 ($6.68) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 415.80 ($5.43).

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 300.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.43. The company has a market cap of £1.48 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.16.

In related news, insider Brian McBride bought 18,684 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 268 ($3.50) per share, for a total transaction of £50,073.12 ($65,420.85). Also, insider Jennifer Duvalier bought 4,587 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 438 ($5.72) per share, with a total value of £20,091.06 ($26,249.10).

Trainline Plc operates an independent rail and coach travel platform that sells rail and coach tickets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: UK Consumer, UK Trainline Partner Solutions, and International. The UK Consumer segment provides travel apps and websites for individual travelers for journeys within the United Kingdom.

