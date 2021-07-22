TransAlta (TSE:TA) Hits New 1-Year High Following Analyst Upgrade

TransAlta Co. (TSE:TA) (NYSE:TAC)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday after CIBC raised their price target on the stock from C$13.50 to C$14.50. CIBC currently has an outperform rating on the stock. TransAlta traded as high as C$12.64 and last traded at C$12.64, with a volume of 46717 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$12.53.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on TransAlta to C$18.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on TransAlta from C$13.50 to C$14.50 in a research report on Friday, April 16th. CSFB reduced their price objective on TransAlta from C$18.50 to C$18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on TransAlta from C$13.00 to C$14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on TransAlta from C$12.00 to C$14.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. TransAlta presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$14.75.

In other TransAlta news, Senior Officer Brett Gellner sold 168,831 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$10.95, for a total transaction of C$1,848,699.45. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 52,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$576,922.65.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.58. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.40 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.79. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$11.80.

TransAlta (TSE:TA) (NYSE:TAC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.19 by C($0.22). The firm had revenue of C$642.00 million for the quarter. Analysts expect that TransAlta Co. will post -0.1889914 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.045 per share. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. This is an increase from TransAlta’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. TransAlta’s dividend payout ratio is presently -12.00%.

TransAlta Corporation owns, operates, and develops a diverse fleet of electrical power generation assets in Canada, the United States, and Australia. It operates through six segments: Hydro, Wind and Solar, North American Gas, Australian Gas, Alberta Thermal, and Centralia. The company owns and operates hydro, wind and solar, natural gas-fired, and coal-fired facilities.

