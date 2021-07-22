Transcat, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRNS) Stock Holdings Cut by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp reduced its position in shares of Transcat, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRNS) by 13.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 82,527 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 12,629 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned about 1.11% of Transcat worth $4,050,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TRNS. Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its stake in Transcat by 157.5% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,545 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 945 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Transcat by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 406,852 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $14,110,000 after purchasing an additional 6,082 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Transcat by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 29,176 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,012,000 after purchasing an additional 1,133 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Transcat by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 15,890 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $551,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Transcat by 277.5% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,261 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 927 shares in the last quarter. 68.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TRNS opened at $61.09 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $456.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.31, a P/E/G ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 0.70. Transcat, Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.05 and a 12-month high of $65.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.48.

Transcat (NASDAQ:TRNS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $48.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.04 million. Transcat had a return on equity of 10.93% and a net margin of 4.49%. On average, equities analysts expect that Transcat, Inc. will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Craig D. Cairns acquired 1,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $57.85 per share, for a total transaction of $101,237.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,750 shares in the company, valued at $101,237.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Lee D. Rudow sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.99, for a total value of $2,799,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 211,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,814,897.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TRNS. Sidoti raised Transcat from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on Transcat from $49.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on Transcat from $48.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Roth Capital raised their price objective on Transcat from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Transcat from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Saturday, May 22nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.50.

About Transcat

Transcat, Inc provides calibration and laboratory instrument services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Service and Distribution. The Service segment offers calibration, repair, inspection, analytical qualification, preventative maintenance, consulting, and other related services.

