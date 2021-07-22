Transcodium (TNS) Hits Market Capitalization of $123,079.96

Transcodium (CURRENCY:TNS) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on July 22nd. Transcodium has a market cap of $123,079.96 and approximately $46.00 worth of Transcodium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Transcodium coin can now be bought for about $0.0016 or 0.00000005 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Transcodium has traded down 0.6% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003094 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.11 or 0.00049848 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00002770 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003099 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.65 or 0.00014386 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $278.04 or 0.00860152 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00006307 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000342 BTC.

About Transcodium

Transcodium is a coin. Transcodium’s total supply is 85,900,000 coins and its circulating supply is 75,807,938 coins. Transcodium’s official Twitter account is @transcodium and its Facebook page is accessible here . Transcodium’s official website is transcodium.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Transcodium aims to provide the first peer-to-peer decentralized file editing, transcoding and distribution platform with high quality and reliable computational power at a very affordable price. This will create a global market for users, willing to rent their idle machines to be used as workers. Further, at the end of the processing, the worker (processor) will be rewarded with the TNS Tokens. “

Buying and Selling Transcodium

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Transcodium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Transcodium should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Transcodium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

