Transcontinental (TSE:TCL.A) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Transcontinental Inc. (TSE:TCL.A) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$24.37. Transcontinental shares last traded at C$23.75, with a volume of 134,267 shares.

A number of research firms have issued reports on TCL.A. Scotiabank increased their price target on Transcontinental from C$24.00 to C$25.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. National Bankshares increased their price target on Transcontinental from C$26.00 to C$28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Transcontinental from C$21.00 to C$24.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. National Bank Financial increased their price target on Transcontinental from C$26.00 to C$28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Transcontinental from C$25.00 to C$26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$26.22.

Get Transcontinental alerts:

The firm has a market cap of C$2.07 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.08, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.30. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$23.39.

Transcontinental Inc engages in flexible packaging business in Canada, the United States, Latin America, the United Kingdom, Australia, and New Zealand. It operates through three segments: Packaging, Printing, and Media. The Packaging segment engages in extrusion, lamination, printing, and converting activities, as well as offers flexible plastic and paper products, including rollstock, bags and pouches, coextruded films, shrink films and bags, and advanced coatings.

Read More: Do stock splits help investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Transcontinental Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Transcontinental and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.