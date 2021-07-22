TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) is Hound Partners LLC’s 7th Largest Position

Hound Partners LLC lifted its position in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) by 29.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 148,763 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,038 shares during the quarter. TransDigm Group accounts for about 4.1% of Hound Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Hound Partners LLC owned approximately 0.27% of TransDigm Group worth $87,461,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Delta Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in TransDigm Group by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC now owns 19,522 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $11,477,000 after acquiring an additional 761 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in TransDigm Group by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,183 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,283,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in TransDigm Group by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,988 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,108,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in TransDigm Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,495,000. Finally, National Pension Service raised its position in TransDigm Group by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 77,751 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $45,711,000 after purchasing an additional 2,809 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.30% of the company’s stock.

TDG traded down $7.48 during trading on Thursday, hitting $641.37. 619 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 227,874. The business’s 50 day moving average is $645.78. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 12-month low of $418.02 and a 12-month high of $688.03. The firm has a market cap of $35.20 billion, a PE ratio of 237.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 1.63.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The aerospace company reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.38. TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 13.26% and a net margin of 5.11%. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $5.10 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 9.55 EPS for the current year.

TDG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on TransDigm Group from $780.00 to $762.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on TransDigm Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $718.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on TransDigm Group from $663.00 to $660.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Vertical Research raised TransDigm Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $604.00 to $667.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on TransDigm Group from $660.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. TransDigm Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $673.14.

In other TransDigm Group news, VP Robert S. Henderson sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $664.65, for a total transaction of $6,646,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman W Nicholas Howley sold 11,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $639.34, for a total value of $7,352,410.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 83,000 shares of company stock worth $54,835,440. 9.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TransDigm Group Profile

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. Its Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

