Travala.com (AVA) Market Cap Tops $85.53 Million

Travala.com (CURRENCY:AVA) traded up 5.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on July 21st. Travala.com has a total market cap of $85.53 million and approximately $3.92 million worth of Travala.com was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Travala.com coin can now be bought for about $1.72 or 0.00005378 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Travala.com has traded down 12.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003119 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001778 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.17 or 0.00037940 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $33.45 or 0.00104283 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $45.66 or 0.00142374 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002932 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31,968.26 or 0.99673595 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003125 BTC.

Travala.com launched on August 4th, 2017. Travala.com’s total supply is 61,011,389 coins and its circulating supply is 49,585,618 coins. Travala.com’s official Twitter account is @Avalonplatform . Travala.com’s official website is www.travala.com . The Reddit community for Travala.com is /r/Travala and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Travala.com’s official message board is medium.com/@travala

According to CryptoCompare, “Travala.com (AVA) is a travel booking platform based on the NEO blockchain. The platform itself operates both a centralized front-end allowing suppliers to edit their listings, whilst operating a decentralized backend incorporating the NEO blockchain governing the AVA engine. Thus, building a trusted, transparent and secure travel booking platform reducing the costs associated with the travel industry. Travala.com was designed to be a real-world use platform and by utilizing the NEO blockchain it allows us to position ourselves above potential competition operating within the crypto space. NEO operating at 1,000 transactions per second with the aim to be running at 100,000 TPS by 2020 [as mentioned in NEO Devcon]. “

