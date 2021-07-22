Travala.com (AVA) Reaches Market Cap of $86.58 Million

Travala.com (CURRENCY:AVA) traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on July 22nd. Travala.com has a market capitalization of $86.58 million and approximately $1.84 million worth of Travala.com was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Travala.com has traded down 11% against the U.S. dollar. One Travala.com coin can currently be purchased for about $1.75 or 0.00005403 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003095 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001833 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.30 or 0.00041145 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $33.70 or 0.00104251 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.82 or 0.00141759 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32,217.14 or 0.99673389 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002922 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003106 BTC.

Travala.com Profile

Travala.com was first traded on August 4th, 2017. Travala.com’s total supply is 61,011,389 coins and its circulating supply is 49,574,118 coins. The Reddit community for Travala.com is /r/Travala and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Travala.com’s official Twitter account is @Avalonplatform . Travala.com’s official website is www.travala.com . Travala.com’s official message board is medium.com/@travala

According to CryptoCompare, “Travala.com (AVA) is a travel booking platform based on the NEO blockchain. The platform itself operates both a centralized front-end allowing suppliers to edit their listings, whilst operating a decentralized backend incorporating the NEO blockchain governing the AVA engine. Thus, building a trusted, transparent and secure travel booking platform reducing the costs associated with the travel industry. Travala.com was designed to be a real-world use platform and by utilizing the NEO blockchain it allows us to position ourselves above potential competition operating within the crypto space. NEO operating at 1,000 transactions per second with the aim to be running at 100,000 TPS by 2020 [as mentioned in NEO Devcon]. “

Buying and Selling Travala.com

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Travala.com directly using U.S. dollars.

