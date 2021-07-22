Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $13.19

Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $13.19 and last traded at $13.30, with a volume of 3485 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $13.74.

Several research firms recently weighed in on TVTX. Wedbush cut shares of Travere Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Travere Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Barclays cut their price target on Travere Therapeutics from $40.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Travere Therapeutics from $43.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Travere Therapeutics in a report on Sunday, June 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.71.

The company has a market cap of $802.30 million, a PE ratio of -3.16 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 6.56 and a current ratio of 6.65. The business has a 50-day moving average of $15.42.

Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.96) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.40). The firm had revenue of $47.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.99 million. Travere Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 113.21% and a negative return on equity of 75.08%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Travere Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Travere Therapeutics news, CEO Eric M. Dube sold 9,562 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.62, for a total transaction of $139,796.44. Insiders own 4.31% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of Travere Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,334,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in shares of Travere Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $3,056,000. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of Travere Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $1,937,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in Travere Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $16,758,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in Travere Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $1,660,000.

About Travere Therapeutics

Travere Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, development, and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of rare diseases. Its marketed products include Chenodal, a synthetic oral form of chenodeoxycholic acid for the treatment of radiolucent stones in well-opacifying gallbladders; Cholbam, a cholic acid capsule to treat pediatric and adult patients with bile acid synthesis disorders due to single enzyme defects, as well as for adjunctive treatment of patients with peroxisomal disorders; and Thiola and Thiola EC, a tiopronin tablet for the treatment of homozygous cystinuria.

