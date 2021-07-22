Treat DAO (TREAT) Price Reaches $0.79 on Exchanges

Treat DAO (CURRENCY:TREAT) traded up 6.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on July 22nd. One Treat DAO coin can now be bought for approximately $0.79 or 0.00002464 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Treat DAO has a market capitalization of $794,383.80 and $547.00 worth of Treat DAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Treat DAO has traded down 16.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003102 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001832 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.08 or 0.00040552 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $33.95 or 0.00105289 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.21 or 0.00140225 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32,236.57 or 0.99977315 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002918 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00003117 BTC.

About Treat DAO

Treat DAO’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins. Treat DAO’s official Twitter account is @treatdao

