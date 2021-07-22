Tri Pointe Homes (NYSE:TPH) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Tri Pointe Homes (NYSE:TPH) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The construction company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.18, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Tri Pointe Homes had a net margin of 9.51% and a return on equity of 15.07%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $991.04 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.43 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Tri Pointe Homes stock traded up $0.77 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $21.49. 72,964 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,360,298. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.68 and a beta of 1.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $22.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.31. Tri Pointe Homes has a 12-month low of $15.66 and a 12-month high of $26.35.

Several brokerages have weighed in on TPH. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Tri Pointe Homes from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Tri Pointe Homes from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tri Pointe Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Tri Pointe Homes in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.00.

Tri Pointe Homes, Inc engages in the design, construction, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes in the United States. The company operates through a portfolio of six brands, including Maracay in Arizona; Pardee Homes in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes in Washington; Trendmaker Homes in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes in California, Colorado, and the Carolinas; and Winchester Homes in Maryland, Virginia, and the District of Columbia.

