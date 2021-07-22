Tribe (TRIBE) Trading 0% Higher Over Last Week

Tribe (CURRENCY:TRIBE) traded down 0.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on July 22nd. One Tribe coin can now be purchased for about $0.57 or 0.00001763 BTC on popular exchanges. Tribe has a total market capitalization of $141.59 million and $1.77 million worth of Tribe was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Tribe has traded up 0% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003092 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.07 or 0.00049670 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00002727 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003098 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.78 or 0.00014776 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $278.78 or 0.00861855 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00006284 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000351 BTC.

Tribe Profile

Tribe is a coin. Tribe’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 248,364,400 coins. Tribe’s official Twitter account is @feiprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “TribeToken is a decentralized platfrom design to bring ease and transparency to the charity industry. It uses cryptocurrency tokens to enable instant and verifiable donations. Using TribeToken users can create their own charity and donate to other charities. TRIBE is an ERC20 token on the Ethereum blockchain and is used for transactions within the TribeToken Platform. “

Tribe Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tribe directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tribe should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Tribe using one of the exchanges listed above.

