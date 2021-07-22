TriMas (TRS) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

TriMas (NASDAQ:TRS) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, July 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.57 per share for the quarter. TriMas has set its Q2 guidance at $0.50-$0.57 EPS and its Q2 2021 guidance at 0.500-0.570 EPS.Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

TriMas (NASDAQ:TRS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $206.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $196.80 million. TriMas had a negative net margin of 10.05% and a positive return on equity of 11.87%. On average, analysts expect TriMas to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get TriMas alerts:

TriMas stock opened at $30.39 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.52 and a beta of 0.75. The business’s fifty day moving average is $31.16. TriMas has a twelve month low of $22.42 and a twelve month high of $36.62.

In other TriMas news, Director Jeffrey M. Greene sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.25, for a total value of $209,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $277,962.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Thomas A. Amato sold 23,525 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.14, for a total transaction of $756,093.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 262,224 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,427,879.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 45,025 shares of company stock valued at $1,447,819. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered TriMas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th.

TriMas Company Profile

TriMas Corporation manufactures and provides products for consumer products, aerospace, and industrial end markets worldwide. It operates in three segments: Packaging, Aerospace, and Specialty Products. The Packaging segment offers specialty polymeric and steel closure and dispensing systems, including dispensing products, such as foaming and sanitizer pumps, lotion and hand soap pumps, beverage dispensers, perfume sprayers, and nasal and trigger sprayers; polymeric and steel caps and closures comprising food lids, flip-top and beverage closures, child resistance caps, drum and pail closures, flexible spouts, and agricultural closures; polymeric jar products; integrated dispensers; bag-in-box products; aseptic closures; industrial closures and flex spouts; and single-bodied and assembled caps and closures under the Rieke, Taplast, Affaba & Ferrari, Stolz, and Rapak brands.

See Also: Hold Rating

Receive News & Ratings for TriMas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TriMas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.