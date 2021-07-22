Trinity Industries (NYSE:TRN) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Trinity Industries (NYSE:TRN) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The transportation company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $371.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $449.95 million. Trinity Industries had a positive return on equity of 1.73% and a negative net margin of 17.15%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 27.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.02 earnings per share.

NYSE:TRN traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $26.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,172 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,311,739. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $27.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.47 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.62, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 1.87. Trinity Industries has a 52-week low of $18.29 and a 52-week high of $33.77.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 14th. Trinity Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 227.03%.

In other Trinity Industries news, EVP Brian D. Madison sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.22, for a total value of $233,760.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 69,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,029,212.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 21.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Trinity Industries Company Profile

Trinity Industries, Inc provides rail transportation products and services in North America. It operates through three segments: Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group, Rail Products Group, and All Other. The Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group segment leases freight and tank railcars; originates and manages railcar leases for third-party investor-owned fund; and provides fleet maintenance and management services to industrial shippers.

