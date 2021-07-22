Tripio (TRIO) Trading 3.6% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Tripio (CURRENCY:TRIO) traded up 3.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on July 22nd. One Tripio coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Tripio has traded 3.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. Tripio has a total market capitalization of $3.12 million and $265,136.00 worth of Tripio was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003099 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.92 or 0.00049329 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00002742 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003104 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.94 or 0.00015292 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $276.33 or 0.00856056 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00006316 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000345 BTC.

Tripio Coin Profile

Tripio is a coin. Its genesis date was April 14th, 2018. Tripio’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,750,000,000 coins. The official message board for Tripio is medium.com/@thetripio . Tripio’s official Twitter account is @thetripio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Tripio is trip.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Tripio is a decentralised travel marketplace that provides to its users a direct link to travel providers. Through blockchain technology, the Tripio platform aims to reduce the transaction and operational costs within the travel industries and improve the customer experience when using Tripio products and services. As an example, the travel provider publishes the unique service/product terms on the Tripio platform. On the other end, the users apply to the offer, depending on the customer reputation the travel provider may accept it or not. The TRIO token is the issued token by Tripio. It’s an Ethereum-based ERC 20 token used as a medium of exchange within the Tripio network. “

Tripio Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tripio directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tripio should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Tripio using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

