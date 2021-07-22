TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. (NYSE:TPVG) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. (NYSE:TPVG) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $13.44.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC in a research note on Monday, July 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 17.7% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 542,366 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $7,837,000 after buying an additional 81,562 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 356,484 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $5,415,000 after buying an additional 6,104 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 231,924 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,024,000 after buying an additional 3,001 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 204,689 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,958,000 after purchasing an additional 6,760 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 27.6% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 198,336 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,866,000 after purchasing an additional 42,896 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TPVG stock opened at $15.98 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $15.51. TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC has a 12 month low of $10.35 and a 12 month high of $16.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $494.05 million, a P/E ratio of 9.46, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.89.

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC (NYSE:TPVG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The investment management company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.09). TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC had a return on equity of 11.01% and a net margin of 57.89%. The firm had revenue of $19.97 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC will post 1.39 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th were issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 15th. TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC’s payout ratio is 91.72%.

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Company Profile

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp is a business development company specializing investments in growth stage. It also provides debt financing to venture growth space companies which includes growth capital loans, equipment financings, revolving loans, and direct equity investments. The fund seeks to invest in e-commerce, entertainment, technology and life sciences sector.

