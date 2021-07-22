Triumph Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBK) Announces Earnings Results

Triumph Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBK) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.06, Fidelity Earnings reports. Triumph Bancorp had a net margin of 25.46% and a return on equity of 14.39%.

NASDAQ:TBK traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $75.19. 1,430 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 163,206. The business has a fifty day moving average of $78.45. Triumph Bancorp has a 12 month low of $25.55 and a 12 month high of $97.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a PE ratio of 18.78 and a beta of 1.07.

In related news, EVP Todd Ritterbusch sold 4,846 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.48, for a total transaction of $390,006.08. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,966 shares in the company, valued at approximately $882,543.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO R Bryce Fowler sold 24,593 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.09, for a total transaction of $2,215,583.37. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 31,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,871,708.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 31,259 shares of company stock valued at $2,758,924 over the last quarter. 6.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on TBK shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Triumph Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Raymond James raised shares of Triumph Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $78.00 to $111.00 in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Finally, B. Riley raised shares of Triumph Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.57.

Triumph Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company for TBK Bank, SSB that provides various banking and commercial finance products and services to retail customers and small-to-mid-sized businesses in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Banking, Factoring, and Corporate.

