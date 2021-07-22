trivago (TRVG) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, July 29th. Analysts expect trivago to post earnings of ($0.02) per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01. trivago had a negative net margin of 25.00% and a negative return on equity of 5.07%. The company had revenue of $46.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.52 million. On average, analysts expect trivago to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ:TRVG opened at $3.00 on Thursday. trivago has a 12 month low of $1.25 and a 12 month high of $5.88. The company has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.00 and a beta of 1.77. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.48.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of trivago from $2.40 to $2.60 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of trivago from $2.00 to $4.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of trivago from $1.35 to $3.75 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of trivago from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of trivago from $2.70 to $4.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.81.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in trivago stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG) by 536.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,667 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 42,710 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in trivago were worth $218,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 7.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About trivago

trivago N.V., together with its subsidiaries, operates a hotel and accommodation search platform in the United States, Germany, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. It offers online meta-search for hotels and accommodation through online travel agencies, hotel chains, and independent hotels.

