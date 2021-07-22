Trollcoin Price Tops $0.0026 on Top Exchanges (TROLL)

Trollcoin (CURRENCY:TROLL) traded 35.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on July 22nd. One Trollcoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0026 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Trollcoin has a market cap of $1.54 million and approximately $78.00 worth of Trollcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Trollcoin has traded up 104.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $32,506.21 or 1.00187962 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.17 or 0.00034418 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00005776 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.30 or 0.00050232 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000786 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.16 or 0.00009739 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003089 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0320 or 0.00000099 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000435 BTC.

Trollcoin (TROLL) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Trollcoin’s total supply is 592,810,145 coins. The official website for Trollcoin is trollcoin.com . The Reddit community for Trollcoin is https://reddit.com/r/trollcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Trollcoin’s official Twitter account is @trollcoinbase and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Trollcoin is a hybrid PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Trollcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Trollcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Trollcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

