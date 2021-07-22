True North Commercial REIT (TSE:TNT.UN) Price Target Raised to C$7.50

True North Commercial REIT (TSE:TNT.UN) had its target price raised by equities research analysts at Raymond James from C$7.25 to C$7.50 in a report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 0.13% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on TNT.UN. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on True North Commercial REIT from C$7.00 to C$7.25 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. CIBC boosted their target price on True North Commercial REIT from C$6.75 to C$7.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, National Bankshares boosted their target price on True North Commercial REIT from C$7.25 to C$7.50 in a research report on Monday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. True North Commercial REIT currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$7.04.

Shares of TSE:TNT.UN traded down C$0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching C$7.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 103,318 shares, compared to its average volume of 173,573. The firm has a market capitalization of C$661.74 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 157.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$7.46. True North Commercial REIT has a fifty-two week low of C$5.30 and a fifty-two week high of C$7.68.

The REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under the laws of the Province of Ontario. The REIT currently owns and operates a portfolio of 46 commercial properties consisting of approximately 3.7 million square feet in urban and select strategic secondary markets across Canada focusing on long term leases with government and credit-rated tenants.

