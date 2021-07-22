TrueDeck (TDP) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $11,145.00

TrueDeck (CURRENCY:TDP) traded up 6.6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on July 22nd. TrueDeck has a market cap of $546,478.67 and approximately $11,145.00 worth of TrueDeck was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, TrueDeck has traded up 26.4% against the dollar. One TrueDeck coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0178 or 0.00000054 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003063 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.32 or 0.00049991 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00002770 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003066 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.78 or 0.00014639 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $288.40 or 0.00883139 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00006205 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000348 BTC.

About TrueDeck

TrueDeck (CRYPTO:TDP) is a coin. TrueDeck’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 30,717,516 coins. TrueDeck’s official Twitter account is @TrueDeckCasino and its Facebook page is accessible here . TrueDeck’s official message board is medium.com/@truedeck . The official website for TrueDeck is truedeck.io

According to CryptoCompare, “TrueDeck is a Eos-based decentralized casino platform. With the help of smart-contracts and blockchain TrueDeck´s goal is to provide a truly transparent and cryptographically secured casino experience. TDP is an ERC20 compliant token that powers TrueDeck platform. “

