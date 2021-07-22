TrueFeedBack (TFBX) Tops 1-Day Volume of $33,633.00

TrueFeedBack (CURRENCY:TFBX) traded down 1.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on July 22nd. TrueFeedBack has a total market cap of $9.08 million and approximately $33,633.00 worth of TrueFeedBack was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, TrueFeedBack has traded 4.2% lower against the dollar. One TrueFeedBack coin can now be bought for $0.0039 or 0.00000012 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

TrueFeedBack Coin Profile

TrueFeedBack (CRYPTO:TFBX) is a coin. TrueFeedBack’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,357,575,088 coins. TrueFeedBack’s official website is www.truefeedbackchain.com . TrueFeedBack’s official message board is medium.com/@truefeedbackchain . TrueFeedBack’s official Twitter account is @TFBChain

According to CryptoCompare, “TrueFeedBack is a survey/bounty platform where companies, institutions, academicians or other interested parties can create surveys or bounties. Users can participate in these surveys and bounties, get incentives for participating and stay anonymous all the time. “

Buying and Selling TrueFeedBack

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrueFeedBack directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TrueFeedBack should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TrueFeedBack using one of the exchanges listed above.

