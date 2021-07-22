TrueFi Trading Down 12.9% This Week (TRU)

TrueFi (CURRENCY:TRU) traded 2.5% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on July 22nd. Over the last seven days, TrueFi has traded 12.9% lower against the US dollar. One TrueFi coin can currently be bought for $0.13 or 0.00000392 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. TrueFi has a market capitalization of $17.82 million and approximately $1.78 million worth of TrueFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003091 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.09 or 0.00049728 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00002739 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003097 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.76 or 0.00014717 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $282.52 or 0.00873342 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00006290 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000349 BTC.

TrueFi Coin Profile

TrueFi (TRU) is a coin. It was first traded on June 3rd, 2020. TrueFi’s total supply is 1,446,312,655 coins and its circulating supply is 140,608,485 coins. The official website for TrueFi is truefi.io . TrueFi’s official Twitter account is @TrustToken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for TrueFi is blog.trusttoken.com/?gi=f67592a66079

According to CryptoCompare, “TrueFi is a DeFi protocol for uncollateralized lending, and TRU, the native token used for staking and voting on loan requests. The goal of TrueFi is to bring uncollateralized lending to DeFi. This helps cryptocurrency lenders enjoy attractive, sustainable rates of return, while giving cryptocurrency borrowers predictable loan terms without requiring collateral. “

