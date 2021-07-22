TrueFi (TRU) Price Down 19.3% This Week

TrueFi (CURRENCY:TRU) traded up 2.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on July 21st. One TrueFi coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000385 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. TrueFi has a total market capitalization of $17.36 million and $5.69 million worth of TrueFi was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, TrueFi has traded down 19.3% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003119 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.31 or 0.00047716 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 18.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00002763 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003121 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.41 or 0.00013733 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $264.54 or 0.00824473 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00006359 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000341 BTC.

TrueFi Profile

TrueFi (TRU) is a coin. Its launch date was June 3rd, 2020. TrueFi’s total supply is 1,446,312,655 coins and its circulating supply is 140,608,485 coins. TrueFi’s official Twitter account is @TrustToken and its Facebook page is accessible here . TrueFi’s official message board is blog.trusttoken.com/?gi=f67592a66079 . TrueFi’s official website is truefi.io

According to CryptoCompare, “TrueFi is a DeFi protocol for uncollateralized lending, and TRU, the native token used for staking and voting on loan requests. The goal of TrueFi is to bring uncollateralized lending to DeFi. This helps cryptocurrency lenders enjoy attractive, sustainable rates of return, while giving cryptocurrency borrowers predictable loan terms without requiring collateral. “

TrueFi Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrueFi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TrueFi should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TrueFi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

