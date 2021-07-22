Truist Securiti Equities Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) – Stock analysts at Truist Securiti lifted their Q4 2021 earnings estimates for Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, July 20th. Truist Securiti analyst J. Bartlett now anticipates that the restaurant operator will earn $7.42 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $7.23. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Chipotle Mexican Grill’s FY2022 earnings at $36.03 EPS.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The restaurant operator reported $7.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.52 by $0.94. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 28.98% and a net margin of 8.57%. The company had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,350.00 to $1,460.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,800.00 price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,460.00 to $1,750.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,800.00 to $1,825.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Truist boosted their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,750.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,723.65.

Shares of NYSE CMG opened at $1,755.99 on Thursday. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a 12 month low of $1,094.93 and a 12 month high of $1,778.29. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,445.33. The company has a market cap of $49.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.41, a P/E/G ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.35.

In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, CMO Christopher W. Brandt sold 2,795 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,471.00, for a total value of $4,111,445.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 14,438 shares in the company, valued at $21,238,298. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Matt Carey purchased 673 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1,485.00 per share, for a total transaction of $999,405.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,020,195. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 12,309 shares of company stock worth $19,365,245. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 61.4% in the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 71 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 35.2% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,626 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $9,188,000 after purchasing an additional 1,724 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 3,085 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $4,278,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 192.1% in the fourth quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 739 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,025,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the fourth quarter worth approximately $118,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.19% of the company’s stock.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Company Profile

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of December 31, 2020, it owned and operated 2,724 Chipotle restaurants in the United States, 40 international Chipotle restaurants, and 4 non-Chipotle restaurants. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

