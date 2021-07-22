Truist Securiti Equities Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC)

Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC) – Research analysts at Truist Securiti raised their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for Cimarex Energy in a report released on Wednesday, July 21st. Truist Securiti analyst N. Dingmann now expects that the oil and gas producer will post earnings per share of $1.63 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.57. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Cimarex Energy’s Q3 2021 earnings at $2.38 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $2.55 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $8.60 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $2.74 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $2.58 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.85 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $2.96 EPS.

Get Cimarex Energy alerts:

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on XEC. Truist Securities upgraded shares of Cimarex Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Cimarex Energy in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Mizuho increased their target price on Cimarex Energy from $84.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Barclays lowered Cimarex Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Raymond James cut Cimarex Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.27.

XEC opened at $66.03 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $69.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The company has a market capitalization of $6.79 billion, a PE ratio of -6.16, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 2.60. Cimarex Energy has a 1 year low of $22.39 and a 1 year high of $76.39.

Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.01. Cimarex Energy had a positive return on equity of 17.85% and a negative net margin of 60.34%. The firm had revenue of $679.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $584.19 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.58 EPS.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in XEC. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cimarex Energy during the first quarter worth $28,000. Ironwood Financial llc raised its holdings in Cimarex Energy by 112.7% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Financial llc now owns 1,059 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Cimarex Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $85,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cimarex Energy by 100.6% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 40,931 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 20,525 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Disciplined Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cimarex Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $119,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.32% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. Cimarex Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 77.70%.

About Cimarex Energy

Cimarex Energy Co operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company primarily in Texas, Oklahoma, and New Mexico. As of December 31, 2020, it had a total proved reserves of 531.0 million barrels of oil equivalent; 1.36 trillion cubic feet of proved gas reserves; 144.1 million barrels (MMBbls) of proved oil reserves; and 159.8 MMBbls of natural gas liquids reserves primarily located in the Permian Basin and Mid-Continent regions.

Read More: What’s a Black Swan?

Receive News & Ratings for Cimarex Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cimarex Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.