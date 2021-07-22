Truist Securiti Weighs in on AutoNation, Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NYSE:AN)

AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) – Investment analysts at Truist Securiti boosted their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for shares of AutoNation in a report issued on Monday, July 19th. Truist Securiti analyst S. Benjamin now forecasts that the company will earn $4.48 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $2.51. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for AutoNation’s Q4 2021 earnings at $3.97 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $15.95 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $3.60 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $3.39 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $3.02 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.94 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $12.95 EPS.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The company reported $4.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.81 by $2.02. AutoNation had a return on equity of 31.99% and a net margin of 3.98%. The business had revenue of $6.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.41 earnings per share. AutoNation’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

AN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Truist Securities lifted their target price on AutoNation from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Truist lifted their target price on AutoNation from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Benchmark upgraded AutoNation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on AutoNation from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on AutoNation from $161.00 to $171.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. AutoNation currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.63.

AutoNation stock opened at $117.64 on Thursday. AutoNation has a 12-month low of $45.53 and a 12-month high of $120.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 1.02. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $99.52. The company has a market capitalization of $9.47 billion, a PE ratio of 9.19, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.63.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AN. Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in AutoNation in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in shares of AutoNation during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Laffer Tengler Investments acquired a new position in shares of AutoNation during the fourth quarter worth approximately $56,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of AutoNation by 37.2% during the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 598 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its position in shares of AutoNation by 20.1% during the first quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 752 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. 58.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 94,273 shares of AutoNation stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.75, for a total value of $9,780,823.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 1,968 shares of AutoNation stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.23, for a total value of $209,060.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 557,732 shares of company stock worth $57,834,180. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AutoNation declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Monday, July 19th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to purchase up to 10.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

About AutoNation

AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.

