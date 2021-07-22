Truist Securiti Weighs in on FB Financial Co.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NYSE:FBK)

FB Financial Co. (NYSE:FBK) – Research analysts at Truist Securiti dropped their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of FB Financial in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, July 20th. Truist Securiti analyst J. Demba now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.73 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.79. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for FB Financial’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.79 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.71 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.80 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.80 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.65 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.96 EPS.

FB Financial (NYSE:FBK) last released its earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.15. FB Financial had a return on equity of 15.97% and a net margin of 20.50%.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. DA Davidson upgraded shares of FB Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $47.50 to $44.00 in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded FB Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Truist dropped their price target on FB Financial from $53.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of FB Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. FB Financial has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.17.

Shares of FB Financial stock opened at $38.28 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.47. The stock has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.03 and a beta of 1.20. FB Financial has a 1 year low of $23.64 and a 1 year high of $49.62.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in FB Financial by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,192,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $230,870,000 after acquiring an additional 297,623 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of FB Financial by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,084,183 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $176,574,000 after buying an additional 285,111 shares in the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT lifted its position in FB Financial by 24.5% in the 4th quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT now owns 1,276,956 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,349,000 after acquiring an additional 251,016 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of FB Financial by 38.1% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,159,917 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,570,000 after purchasing an additional 320,007 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in FB Financial by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 511,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,724,000 after buying an additional 45,521 shares during the last quarter. 60.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director James W. Ayers sold 2,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.84, for a total transaction of $102,100,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,116,903 shares in the company, valued at $454,014,318.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 30.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th were issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. FB Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 11.80%.

About FB Financial

FB Financial Corporation operates as a bank holding company for FirstBank that provides a suite of commercial and consumer banking services businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Mortgage. It provides demand, negotiable order of withdrawal, money market, and municipal and savings accounts; and time deposits and certificates of deposit.

