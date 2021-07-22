TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST) Shares Sold by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP cut its position in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST) by 3.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,215,794 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 186,103 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 5.41% of TrustCo Bank Corp NY worth $38,441,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TRST. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,015,719 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,966,000 after acquiring an additional 651,351 shares during the period. Systematic Financial Management LP grew its stake in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 32.1% during the first quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 2,341,788 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $17,259,000 after acquiring an additional 568,752 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 7.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,631,812 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $12,026,000 after acquiring an additional 111,142 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in TrustCo Bank Corp NY during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $10,175,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,350,185 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,950,000 after purchasing an additional 10,090 shares in the last quarter.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st.

Shares of TRST stock opened at $33.89 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $653.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.10 and a beta of 1.19. TrustCo Bank Corp NY has a 1-year low of $25.25 and a 1-year high of $41.47. The business’s fifty day moving average is $29.08.

TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $44.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.77 million. TrustCo Bank Corp NY had a return on equity of 9.45% and a net margin of 27.95%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that TrustCo Bank Corp NY will post 2.82 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th were given a dividend of $0.068 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. TrustCo Bank Corp NY’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.37%.

TrustCo Bank Corp NY operates as the holding company for Trustco Bank, a federal savings bank that provides personal and business banking services to individuals, partnerships, and corporations. The company accepts deposits; and offers loans and investments. It also operates as a real estate investment trust that acquires, holds, and manages real estate mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans and mortgage backed securities.

