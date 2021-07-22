TrustSwap Price Reaches $0.71 on Top Exchanges (SWAP)

TrustSwap (CURRENCY:SWAP) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on July 22nd. TrustSwap has a market cap of $62.98 million and $705,926.00 worth of TrustSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TrustSwap coin can now be bought for $0.71 or 0.00002193 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, TrustSwap has traded 2.2% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get TrustSwap alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003101 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.46 or 0.00047953 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00002771 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003104 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.59 or 0.00014242 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $268.03 or 0.00831339 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00006310 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000344 BTC.

TrustSwap Profile

TrustSwap (SWAP) is a coin. It was first traded on July 9th, 2020. TrustSwap’s total supply is 99,996,776 coins and its circulating supply is 89,064,919 coins. TrustSwap’s official Twitter account is @trustswap and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for TrustSwap is trustswap.org

According to CryptoCompare, “TrustSwap is a novel platform with several use cases. It allows employers to have payments delivered at an exact time & date to any employee through an accountable smart contract, program payment to a loved one when the owner passes away, and more. “

Buying and Selling TrustSwap

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrustSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TrustSwap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TrustSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for TrustSwap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TrustSwap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.