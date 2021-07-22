TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.98 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.98 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for TTEC’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.93 and the highest is $1.03. TTEC reported earnings of $0.75 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 30.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TTEC will report full-year earnings of $4.25 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.23 to $4.29. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $4.56 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.18 to $4.95. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for TTEC.

TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $539.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $530.74 million. TTEC had a net margin of 7.17% and a return on equity of 39.80%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.74 EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of TTEC from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of TTEC from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Craig Hallum increased their target price on shares of TTEC from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TTEC from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.67.

In other TTEC news, Director Robert N. Frerichs sold 3,231 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $355,410.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 26,735 shares in the company, valued at $2,940,850. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robert N. Frerichs sold 5,861 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $644,710.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 26,735 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,940,850. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 31,948 shares of company stock valued at $3,499,429 over the last three months. 60.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of TTEC in the first quarter worth $32,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of TTEC in the first quarter worth $43,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TTEC in the fourth quarter worth $60,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of TTEC by 1,885.7% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 695 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 660 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of TTEC in the first quarter worth $75,000. Institutional investors own 34.74% of the company’s stock.

TTEC traded down $0.50 on Thursday, reaching $101.90. The company had a trading volume of 993 shares, compared to its average volume of 98,083. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $102.90. The stock has a market cap of $4.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.65. TTEC has a one year low of $45.90 and a one year high of $113.15.

TTEC Company Profile

TTEC Holdings, Inc is a digital global customer experience technology and services company. It focuses on the design, implementation and delivery of transformative solutions for many of brands. The firm operates through the following segments: TTEC Digital and TTEC Engage. The TTEC Digital segment provides design, build and operate tech-enabled, insight-driven CX solutions.

