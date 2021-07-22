TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI) Shares Bought by Select Equity Group L.P.

Select Equity Group L.P. raised its stake in TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI) by 9.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,097,148 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 90,410 shares during the quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. owned about 1.02% of TTM Technologies worth $15,909,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in TTM Technologies by 2.0% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 40,612 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $589,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in TTM Technologies by 7.2% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 13,261 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 885 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its stake in TTM Technologies by 6.0% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 24,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 1,380 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of TTM Technologies by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 58,778 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $811,000 after buying an additional 1,510 shares during the period. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of TTM Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000.

Shares of TTMI stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $13.82. The stock had a trading volume of 3,489 shares, compared to its average volume of 967,664. The company has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.07 and a beta of 1.64. TTM Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.54 and a twelve month high of $15.36. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $14.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 2.38.

TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23. The business had revenue of $526.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $511.20 million. TTM Technologies had a negative return on equity of 1.14% and a net margin of 8.77%. The company’s revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.16 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that TTM Technologies, Inc. will post 0.65 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Tony Sanchez sold 2,654 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.36, for a total transaction of $38,111.44. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 27,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $394,110.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Philip Titterton sold 7,226 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.46, for a total value of $104,487.96. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 59,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $853,472.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 27,577 shares of company stock valued at $403,136 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TTM Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of TTM Technologies in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of TTM Technologies from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.04.

TTM Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells printed circuit boards (PCBs) worldwide. It operates PCB and RF&S Components segments. The company offers a range of PCB products, radio-frequency (RF) components, conventional PCBs, RF and microwave circuits, high density interconnect PCBs, substrate-like PCBs, flexible PCBs, rigid-flex PCBs, custom assemblies and system integration products, IC substrates, passive RF components, advanced ceramic RF components, multi-chip modules, and beamforming and switching networks.

