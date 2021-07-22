Tudor Gold (CVE:TUD) Trading Down 5.8%

Tudor Gold Corp. (CVE:TUD)’s share price dropped 5.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$2.10 and last traded at C$2.10. Approximately 48,586 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 53% from the average daily volume of 103,591 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.23.

Separately, Fundamental Research initiated coverage on shares of Tudor Gold in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$5.29 target price for the company.

The company has a quick ratio of 3.56, a current ratio of 3.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market capitalization of C$366.03 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.51. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$2.61.

Tudor Gold Corp., a junior resource exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. It holds 100% interest in Electrum Project covering an area of approximately 650 hectares; and 60% interest in the Treaty Creek project covering an area of approximately 17, 913 hectares located in the Golden Triangle area to the north of Stewart, British Columbia, Canada.

