Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Acquires 13,799 Shares of Sea Limited (NYSE:SE)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al raised its holdings in shares of Sea Limited (NYSE:SE) by 239.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,570 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,799 shares during the quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al’s holdings in SEA were worth $4,369,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of SEA in the first quarter valued at about $301,000. FIL Ltd raised its holdings in shares of SEA by 693.9% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 897,660 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $178,679,000 after acquiring an additional 784,597 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of SEA by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 132,739 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $26,422,000 after acquiring an additional 4,334 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its holdings in shares of SEA by 343.9% in the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,931 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $384,000 after acquiring an additional 1,496 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of SEA by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 44,390 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $8,836,000 after acquiring an additional 2,979 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.35% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on SE shares. Bank of America upgraded SEA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $260.00 to $340.00 in a report on Thursday, June 10th. New Street Research began coverage on SEA in a report on Friday, June 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $325.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered SEA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on SEA in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $243.58.

Shares of SE stock opened at $293.92 on Thursday. Sea Limited has a fifty-two week low of $101.70 and a fifty-two week high of $297.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $150.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -81.87 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $264.52.

SEA (NYSE:SE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.06). SEA had a negative return on equity of 82.81% and a negative net margin of 32.54%. The business had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.61) EPS. SEA’s revenue was up 146.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Sea Limited will post -2.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Sea Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Southeast Asia, Latin America, rest of Asia, and internationally. It provides Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, as well as eSports operations; and access to other entertainment content, such as livestreaming of gameplay and social features, such as user chat and online forums.

