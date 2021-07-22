Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Acquires 39,419 Shares of Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al grew its holdings in shares of Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF) by 59.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 105,624 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 39,419 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al owned 0.09% of Herbalife Nutrition worth $4,685,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in HLF. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Herbalife Nutrition during the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Gables Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Herbalife Nutrition in the 1st quarter worth about $89,000. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new position in shares of Herbalife Nutrition in the 1st quarter worth about $91,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Herbalife Nutrition by 157.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 1,319 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Herbalife Nutrition in the 1st quarter worth about $110,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.34% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director John Tartol sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.62, for a total transaction of $258,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 303,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,672,141.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.49% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

HLF has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Herbalife Nutrition from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. B. Riley initiated coverage on Herbalife Nutrition in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company.

Shares of NYSE:HLF opened at $51.45 on Thursday. Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $43.01 and a fifty-two week high of $59.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.30. The stock has a market cap of $6.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.25 and a beta of 0.96.

Herbalife Nutrition (NYSE:HLF) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.33. Herbalife Nutrition had a negative return on equity of 62.60% and a net margin of 8.21%. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.83 EPS. Herbalife Nutrition’s revenue was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. will post 4.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. offers nutrition solutions in North America, Mexico, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides products in the areas of weight management; targeted nutrition; energy, sports, and fitness; and outer nutrition. It offers weight management products, including meal replacement products, protein shakes, drink mixes, weight loss enhancers, and healthy snacks; targeted nutrition products, which include functional beverages, and dietary and nutritional supplements that contain herbs, vitamins, minerals, and other natural ingredients; outer nutrition products, such as facial skin, body, and hair care products; and energy, sports, and fitness products comprising N-R-G tea and energy drink products.

