Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Acquires 5,236 Shares of Elastic (NYSE:ESTC)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al raised its holdings in Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) by 14.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 41,118 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,236 shares during the quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al’s holdings in Elastic were worth $4,572,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Elastic in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in Elastic in the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Defined Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Elastic in the fourth quarter worth $49,000. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new stake in Elastic in the first quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in Elastic in the first quarter worth $98,000. 76.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Elastic from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Summit Insights assumed coverage on shares of Elastic in a report on Sunday, June 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $180.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Elastic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. raised their price objective on shares of Elastic from $161.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity dropped their price objective on shares of Elastic from $175.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Elastic presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $170.52.

Shares of ESTC stock opened at $144.25 on Thursday. Elastic has a 1 year low of $80.18 and a 1 year high of $176.49. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $133.89. The firm has a market cap of $13.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -97.47 and a beta of 1.08.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 1st. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.08. Elastic had a negative net margin of 21.27% and a negative return on equity of 23.15%. The company had revenue of $177.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $158.87 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.12) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 43.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Elastic will post -1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Shay Banon sold 3,132 shares of Elastic stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.45, for a total value of $417,965.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 8,470,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,130,330,307.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP W.H. Baird Garrett sold 1,000 shares of Elastic stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.13, for a total transaction of $148,130.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 26,147 shares of company stock valued at $3,217,675. Insiders own 25.20% of the company’s stock.

Elastic N.V., a search company, delivers technology that enables users to search through structured and unstructured data for a range of consumer and enterprise applications. It primarily offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as perform search, analysis, and visualization.

