Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Acquires New Holdings in Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 169,961 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,431,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al owned about 0.09% of Valvoline at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Valvoline by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,921,801 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $415,083,000 after purchasing an additional 350,109 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its stake in shares of Valvoline by 58.7% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 11,639,020 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $304,501,000 after acquiring an additional 4,304,187 shares during the last quarter. Brave Warrior Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Valvoline during the first quarter valued at $199,369,000. LSV Asset Management raised its stake in shares of Valvoline by 222.8% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 5,881,691 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $153,335,000 after acquiring an additional 4,059,678 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Valvoline by 785.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,808,062 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $151,416,000 after acquiring an additional 5,152,377 shares during the last quarter. 96.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Truist raised their price target on shares of Valvoline from $25.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price objective on shares of Valvoline from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Valvoline from $25.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Valvoline from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Valvoline from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, April 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.67.

NYSE:VVV opened at $30.55 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.53 billion, a PE ratio of 19.05 and a beta of 1.45. The business has a fifty day moving average of $32.54. Valvoline Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.34 and a 12 month high of $34.65.

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $701.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $659.11 million. Valvoline had a net margin of 13.32% and a negative return on equity of 317.87%. The business’s revenue was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Valvoline Inc. will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 27th. Valvoline’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.78%.

About Valvoline

Valvoline Inc manufactures, markets, and supplies, engine and automotive maintenance products and services. It operates through three segments: Quick Lubes, Core North America, and International. The company offers lubricants for passenger car, light duty, and heavy duty; antifreeze/coolants for original equipment manufacturers; functional and maintenance chemicals, such as brake fluids and power steering fluids, as well as specialty coatings for automotive and industrial applications comprising rust prevention and sound absorption; and oil and air filters for light-duty vehicles.

