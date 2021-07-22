Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Acquires New Stake in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 23,160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,062,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Scott & Selber Inc. lifted its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Scott & Selber Inc. now owns 7,482 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,312,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC lifted its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 1,807 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $335,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC lifted its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 2,424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $425,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $560,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cooper Financial Group lifted its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 1,891 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $332,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. 81.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have commented on PNC shares. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $171.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Odeon Capital Group cut shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $190.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $184.16.

Shares of PNC opened at $184.87 on Thursday. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $101.58 and a 52 week high of $203.88. The firm has a market cap of $78.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $190.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 13th. The financial services provider reported $2.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.77 by ($0.34). The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 32.72% and a return on equity of 12.53%. The company had revenue of $4.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $8.40 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 14.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 16th will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 15th. This is a positive change from The PNC Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 78.62%.

The PNC Financial Services Group Company Profile

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group. The Retail Banking segment offers brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services; checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposits; and lending products, which includes residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, education loans, and personal and small business loans, and credit cards to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online and mobile banking channels.

