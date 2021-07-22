Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Grows Stock Position in Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al grew its holdings in shares of Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO) by 57.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 113,435 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,293 shares during the quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al owned approximately 0.08% of Perrigo worth $4,591,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LSV Asset Management increased its position in shares of Perrigo by 25.6% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 120,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,860,000 after purchasing an additional 24,500 shares during the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new position in shares of Perrigo during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $19,898,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Perrigo by 104.2% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 457,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,523,000 after acquiring an additional 233,577 shares during the period. London Co. of Virginia grew its stake in shares of Perrigo by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 3,154,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,650,000 after acquiring an additional 10,490 shares during the period. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Perrigo during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,452,000. 84.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:PRGO opened at $46.05 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $46.48. The company has a market cap of $6.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.52 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Perrigo Company plc has a 12-month low of $38.20 and a 12-month high of $57.17.

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.07). Perrigo had a positive return on equity of 8.06% and a negative net margin of 4.88%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.14 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Perrigo Company plc will post 2.59 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Perrigo in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $51.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.00.

Perrigo Company plc provides over-the-counter (OTC) health and wellness solutions that enhance individual well-being by empowering consumers to prevent or treat conditions that can be self-managed. The company operates through Consumer Self-Care Americas, Consumer Self-Care International, and Prescription Pharmaceuticals segments.

