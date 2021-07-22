Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Has $4.26 Million Stock Position in Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al grew its position in Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI) by 313.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 64,024 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 48,552 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al owned approximately 0.09% of Houlihan Lokey worth $4,258,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in HLI. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in Houlihan Lokey by 62.1% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,363,418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $90,708,000 after acquiring an additional 522,299 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC bought a new stake in Houlihan Lokey in the 1st quarter valued at $25,562,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its position in Houlihan Lokey by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 39,734 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,643,000 after acquiring an additional 2,632 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Houlihan Lokey by 384.1% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 32,890 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,188,000 after acquiring an additional 26,096 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Houlihan Lokey by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $288,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. 75.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Scott Joseph Adelson sold 540 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $40,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 540 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,500. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Irwin Gold sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.45, for a total transaction of $724,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 9,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $724,050. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 31,923 shares of company stock worth $2,445,675. 27.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on HLI. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $73.00 price target (down from $82.00) on shares of Houlihan Lokey in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Houlihan Lokey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Houlihan Lokey from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Houlihan Lokey presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.17.

Shares of HLI stock opened at $83.15 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $78.01. The company has a market cap of $5.67 billion, a PE ratio of 18.32 and a beta of 0.67. Houlihan Lokey, Inc. has a 52-week low of $53.09 and a 52-week high of $83.52.

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The financial services provider reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $500.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $385.37 million. Houlihan Lokey had a net margin of 20.50% and a return on equity of 24.41%. Houlihan Lokey’s quarterly revenue was up 65.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.96 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Houlihan Lokey, Inc. will post 4.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 2nd were paid a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%. This is a positive change from Houlihan Lokey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Houlihan Lokey’s dividend payout ratio is 37.23%.

Houlihan Lokey Profile

Houlihan Lokey, Inc, an investment banking company, provides merger and acquisition (M&A), capital market, financial restructuring, and financial and valuation advisory services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring, and Financial and Valuation Advisory.

