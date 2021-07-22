Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Increases Stake in Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al raised its stake in shares of Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL) by 2,160.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 174,944 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 167,206 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al owned approximately 0.09% of Leslie’s worth $4,284,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Leslie’s during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,179,000. AMI Asset Management Corp lifted its stake in Leslie’s by 43.6% during the 1st quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp now owns 359,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,809,000 after acquiring an additional 109,289 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Leslie’s by 164.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 243,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,962,000 after acquiring an additional 151,416 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Leslie’s by 88.9% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 86,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,128,000 after acquiring an additional 40,900 shares during the period. Finally, Diversified Trust Co bought a new position in Leslie’s during the 1st quarter valued at about $260,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.13% of the company’s stock.

In other Leslie’s news, Director Steven L. Ortega sold 119,587 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.19, for a total value of $3,490,744.53. Also, CEO Michael R. Egeck sold 512,930 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.19, for a total value of $14,972,426.70. In the last quarter, insiders sold 15,969,824 shares of company stock worth $429,656,372.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on LESL shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Leslie’s from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Leslie’s from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Leslie’s from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on shares of Leslie’s from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Leslie’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.75.

Shares of LESL stock opened at $25.85 on Thursday. Leslie’s, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.15 and a fifty-two week high of $32.84. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.31.

Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $192.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.62 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Leslie’s, Inc. will post 0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Leslie’s Company Profile

Leslie's, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer pool and spa care brand in the United States. The company markets and sells pool and spa supplies and related products and services, which primarily consist of maintenance items, such as chemicals, equipment and parts, and cleaning and maintenance equipment, as well as safety, recreational, and fitness-related products.

