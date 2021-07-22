Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Increases Stake in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al raised its stake in shares of Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) by 3,228.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 384,794 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 373,232 shares during the quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al’s holdings in Marathon Oil were worth $4,110,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Center for Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Marathon Oil in the first quarter valued at $25,000. HWG Holdings LP purchased a new position in shares of Marathon Oil in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marathon Oil in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil by 600.0% in the first quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 3,500 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marathon Oil in the first quarter valued at $38,000. 68.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Patrick Wagner sold 31,667 shares of Marathon Oil stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.72, for a total value of $434,471.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 263,959 shares in the company, valued at $3,621,517.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Lee M. Tillman sold 67,500 shares of Marathon Oil stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.03, for a total value of $744,525.00. Insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MRO opened at $11.87 on Thursday. Marathon Oil Co. has a twelve month low of $3.73 and a twelve month high of $14.33. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. Marathon Oil had a negative return on equity of 5.80% and a negative net margin of 44.69%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Marathon Oil Co. will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 19th were issued a $0.04 dividend. This is an increase from Marathon Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 18th. Marathon Oil’s payout ratio is presently -13.79%.

MRO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Marathon Oil from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Marathon Oil from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America raised shares of Marathon Oil from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Marathon Oil from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Marathon Oil from $12.50 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Marathon Oil currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.79.

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States and Equatorial Guinea. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol, as well as owns and operates 32 central gathering and treating facilities and the Sugarloaf gathering system, a 42-mile natural gas pipeline through Karnes and Atascosa Counties.

