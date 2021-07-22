Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Increases Stake in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al grew its holdings in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) by 4.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,857 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 629 shares during the quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al’s holdings in Roku were worth $4,514,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ROKU. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Roku by 220.7% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,455,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $474,223,000 after buying an additional 1,001,745 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Roku in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $309,803,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Roku by 2,100.2% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 737,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,113,000 after buying an additional 703,564 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Roku by 439.4% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 832,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,338,000 after buying an additional 677,978 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Roku by 9.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,018,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,286,455,000 after buying an additional 618,127 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.59% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ROKU opened at $422.13 on Thursday. Roku, Inc. has a 52 week low of $143.21 and a 52 week high of $486.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 4.38 and a quick ratio of 4.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 541.82 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $377.67.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.67. Roku had a return on equity of 7.56% and a net margin of 5.58%. The company had revenue of $574.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $490.95 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.45) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 79.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Roku, Inc. will post 0.45 EPS for the current year.

ROKU has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Roku from $518.00 to $460.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Benchmark lowered their price target on Roku from $600.00 to $550.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Pivotal Research lowered their price target on Roku from $400.00 to $350.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wedbush raised Roku from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Loop Capital raised Roku from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $436.80.

In related news, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $407.82, for a total value of $32,625,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,195,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 85,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $440.03, for a total value of $37,402,550.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 346,775 shares of company stock worth $131,243,151 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 22.70% of the company’s stock.

Roku Company Profile

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live sports, music, news, and others. As of December 31, 2020, the company had 51.2 million active accounts.

