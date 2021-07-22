Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Increases Stock Position in Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al grew its position in Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO) by 106.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 45,395 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,374 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al owned about 0.08% of Q2 worth $4,549,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in QTWO. Concord Wealth Partners raised its holdings in shares of Q2 by 936.0% in the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 259 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Q2 by 647.9% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 359 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 311 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in Q2 by 55.9% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 530 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Q2 during the first quarter valued at about $120,000. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. bought a new position in Q2 during the first quarter valued at about $151,000.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Q2 from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $128.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Q2 from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Gabelli upgraded shares of Q2 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Q2 from $129.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Q2 from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $131.83.

QTWO stock opened at $104.84 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $99.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 4.02 and a quick ratio of 4.02. Q2 Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $83.97 and a 12 month high of $148.56.

Q2 (NYSE:QTWO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.04. Q2 had a negative net margin of 30.26% and a negative return on equity of 5.25%. The company had revenue of $116.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $115.39 million. Equities research analysts predict that Q2 Holdings, Inc. will post -0.69 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director James Offerdahl sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.62, for a total value of $47,310.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $791,401.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Kimberly Rutledge sold 14,635 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.31, for a total transaction of $1,380,226.85. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 60,330 shares in the company, valued at $5,689,722.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 40,644 shares of company stock worth $4,039,943 over the last ninety days. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Q2 Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based digital banking solutions to regional and community financial institutions (RCFIs) in the United States. The company offers Q2 Digital Banking and Transactions, a browser-based digital banking solution that delivers RCFI-branded digital banking capabilities; Q2mobility App, a mobile and tablet digital banking solution; Q2mobile Remote Deposit Capture, a partnered solution that allows remote check deposit capture; and Q2 Person-to-Person Payments, a partnered integrated person-to-person payments solution.

