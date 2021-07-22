Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Invests $4.07 Million in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 18,761 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $4,072,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HON. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 277.1% in the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 3,420 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $727,000 after acquiring an additional 2,513 shares during the last quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Honeywell International by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 27,687 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,889,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. United Bank grew its position in shares of Honeywell International by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. United Bank now owns 7,367 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,567,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Honeywell International by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,215 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $683,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. Finally, Sittner & Nelson LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. 75.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE HON opened at $231.85 on Thursday. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1-year low of $146.21 and a 1-year high of $234.02. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $223.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $161.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.15.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The conglomerate reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.12. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 26.51% and a net margin of 14.18%. The company had revenue of $8.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.21 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were given a $0.93 dividend. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is 52.39%.

In related news, VP Anne T. Madden sold 8,885 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.22, for a total value of $1,983,309.70. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 50,658 shares in the company, valued at $11,307,878.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on HON. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Honeywell International from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Honeywell International from $246.00 to $245.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Honeywell International from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Honeywell International from $224.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $233.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $221.07.

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes; specialty chemicals; electronic and advanced materials; process technology for refining and petrochemicals; and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business and transportation.

