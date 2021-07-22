Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Invests $4.25 Million in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 17,468 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $4,247,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and in the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and in the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. 83.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Becton, Dickinson and news, Director Claire Fraser sold 390 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.36, for a total transaction of $94,130.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

BDX opened at $246.35 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a market cap of $71.64 billion, a PE ratio of 43.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.76. The company’s 50-day moving average is $243.86. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 52-week low of $219.50 and a 52-week high of $284.97.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $4.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.88 billion. Becton, Dickinson and had a net margin of 8.98% and a return on equity of 15.53%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.55 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 9th were paid a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 8th. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.55%.

Several analysts recently commented on BDX shares. Barclays started coverage on shares of Becton, Dickinson and in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $270.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Becton, Dickinson and in a research report on Tuesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Becton, Dickinson and has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $276.67.

Becton, Dickinson & Co is a medical technology company. The firm engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment and diagnostic products used by healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, the pharmaceutical industry, and the general public.

