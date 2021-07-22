Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Invests $4.44 Million in Pacific Mercantile Bancorp (NASDAQ:PMBC)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in shares of Pacific Mercantile Bancorp (NASDAQ:PMBC) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 499,328 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $4,444,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al owned about 2.24% of Pacific Mercantile Bancorp as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. purchased a new stake in shares of Pacific Mercantile Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $330,000. Gardner Lewis Asset Management L P purchased a new stake in shares of Pacific Mercantile Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $465,000. Yakira Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Pacific Mercantile Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $759,000. Barclays PLC boosted its position in Pacific Mercantile Bancorp by 357.7% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 82,016 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $730,000 after buying an additional 64,096 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in Pacific Mercantile Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,004,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PMBC opened at $8.16 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $8.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $182.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.48 and a beta of 0.96. Pacific Mercantile Bancorp has a 52 week low of $3.31 and a 52 week high of $9.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Pacific Mercantile Bancorp (NASDAQ:PMBC) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.01. Pacific Mercantile Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.02% and a net margin of 21.17%. The firm had revenue of $14.48 million for the quarter.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Pacific Mercantile Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $6.50 to $12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th.

In other Pacific Mercantile Bancorp news, EVP Cindy Verity sold 71,489 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.77, for a total value of $626,958.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $242,008.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Bradford R. Dinsmore purchased 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $8.53 per share, with a total value of $63,975.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 141,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,208,743.65. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Pacific Mercantile Bancorp operates as a holding company for the Pacific Mercantile Bank that provides a range of commercial banking products and services to middle-market businesses, professional firms, and individuals. The company's deposit products include checking accounts, interest-bearing term deposit accounts, savings and money market deposits, and time deposits.

