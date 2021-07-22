Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Invests $4.73 Million in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in shares of Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 78,919 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,727,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Masco during the 1st quarter worth approximately $133,000. MBA Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Masco in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $244,000. Westover Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Masco by 88.9% in the 1st quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,538 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $571,000 after purchasing an additional 4,490 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its stake in Masco by 63.0% in the 1st quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 87,086 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,217,000 after purchasing an additional 33,657 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Redwood Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Masco by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 14,552 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $872,000 after purchasing an additional 1,489 shares in the last quarter. 90.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Jai Shah sold 30,562 shares of Masco stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $1,986,530.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 32,984 shares in the company, valued at $2,143,960. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Kenneth G. Cole sold 32,094 shares of Masco stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.11, for a total value of $2,089,640.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 89,869 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,851,370.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 82,656 shares of company stock worth $5,340,170 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

MAS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Masco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $71.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. TheStreet downgraded Masco from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on Masco from $67.00 to $63.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut Masco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Masco from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $61.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.00.

MAS stock opened at $59.50 on Thursday. Masco Co. has a 52-week low of $51.53 and a 52-week high of $68.54. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.10 billion, a PE ratio of 16.80 and a beta of 1.33.

Masco (NYSE:MAS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The construction company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.23. Masco had a return on equity of 361.42% and a net margin of 10.40%. The business had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.46 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Masco Co. will post 3.61 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th were issued a dividend of $0.235 per share. This is a boost from Masco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. Masco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.13%.

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Plumbing Products and Decorative Architectural Products. The Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

