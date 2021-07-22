Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Lowers Stock Holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al trimmed its position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) by 24.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 63,488 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 20,334 shares during the quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $4,984,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AMD. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter worth about $991,465,000. Sylebra Capital Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 180.6% in the fourth quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 3,912,302 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $358,797,000 after buying an additional 2,517,962 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 49.1% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,874,035 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $382,611,000 after buying an additional 1,605,887 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 65.7% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,234,793 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $255,549,000 after purchasing an additional 1,282,369 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 127.7% in the first quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 1,690,150 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $132,677,000 after purchasing an additional 947,903 shares in the last quarter. 67.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Advanced Micro Devices alerts:

Shares of AMD stock opened at $89.41 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.76. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 52 week low of $56.97 and a 52 week high of $99.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $108.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 1.94.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.08. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 35.31% and a net margin of 25.24%. The company had revenue of $3.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 92.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 1.91 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Westpark Capital assumed coverage on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Summit Insights downgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Northland Securities raised their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $96.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $17.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.69.

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 55,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.81, for a total transaction of $4,884,550.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 1,055 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.39, for a total value of $77,426.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 523,070 shares of company stock valued at $42,215,787 in the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

See Also: How a Put Option Works

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.