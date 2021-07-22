Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Makes New $4.21 Million Investment in Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in shares of Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 49,115 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,207,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Hollencrest Capital Management increased its position in Chegg by 2.7% during the first quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 4,838 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $415,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its position in Chegg by 6.7% during the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 2,988 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank increased its position in Chegg by 6.8% during the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 2,990 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Chegg by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,974 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $901,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in Chegg by 1.4% during the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 18,993 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,627,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. 97.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Chegg news, insider Nathan J. Schultz sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.35, for a total transaction of $2,770,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 257,127 shares in the company, valued at $23,745,678.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of CHGG opened at $85.56 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.14 billion, a PE ratio of -164.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 7.71, a quick ratio of 7.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. Chegg, Inc. has a 12 month low of $62.84 and a 12 month high of $115.21. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.50.

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $198.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $184.59 million. Chegg had a positive return on equity of 14.04% and a negative net margin of 9.24%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.22 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Chegg, Inc. will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CHGG shares. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of Chegg in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Chegg from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Raymond James lowered their price target on Chegg from $120.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Lake Street Capital lowered their price target on Chegg from $98.00 to $93.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, FBN Securities started coverage on Chegg in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Chegg has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.83.

About Chegg

Chegg, Inc operates direct-to-student learning platform that supports students on their journey from high school to college and into their career with tools designed to help them to learn their course materials, succeed in their classes, and save money on required materials. The company offers Chegg Services, which include subscription services; and required materials that comprise its print textbooks and eTextbooks.

